Spallumcheen Township seeks feedback on mpact of extreme heat on farms

Local farmers and members of the agricultural community in the Township of Spallumcheen are invited to share their experiences with extreme heat through an online survey.

The input gathered through this survey will be used to help assess the risks of extreme heat in the Township and create a map that shows where the community is most vulnerable to extreme heat.

“Extreme heat can have devastating impacts on the farms in our community.” says Mayor Fraser. “This extreme heat risk assessment and mapping project stems from concerns Council has heard from agricultural producers in the area and will help us prepare for future emergencies.”

The recent climb in temperatures in the region and across B.C. is a reminder that the weather in the region is changing rapidly. The average temperature of the region is predicted to continue increasing over the next 30 years, and will increase the risk of wildfire, flooding and landslides.

The Township of Spallumcheen is especially vulnerable to these risks because of its large land base and strong agricultural sector. In addition to agricultural impacts, the risk mapping will focus on the natural environment and built infrastructure such as roads and water systems.

Residents can find more information on the extreme heat risk assessment and mapping project on the Township of Spallumcheen website. Anyone who is involved in the agriculture industry is encouraged to take the online survey to share their experiences with extreme heat.

The survey will close on Friday, June 9, 2023.