Spallumcheen Township wildfire update

Shifting winds has caused heavy smoke to roll into the community throughout the day yesterday. Please monitor air quality and amend your outdoor activities appropriately. Air Quality – Environment Canada Website.

Ash can still be seen falling into the community this morning. We ask residents to be vigilant in walking around your property and monitoring for potential hot spots.

Along with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief, Emergency Operation Staff ask that you “Help us help you” by fire smarting your properties.

Please look around your property and ensure you have performed a fire smart clean up. More information on what this looks like can be found at the FireSmart BC website.

Additional resources to prepare your home and your family can be found on the Township of Spallumcheen website - Emergency Information page including preparing a grab and go bag and a 72 hour kit.

An Evacuation Alert means that this is the time to get prepared to leave your home on short notice and be prepared to potentially not be home for some time.

The Township of Spallumcheen remains activated as an Emergency Operation Centre level 2 in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire. The Provincial government webpage has good general information for emergency evacuees and guidance for the public.

At this time, Spallumcheen has no Evacuation Orders in place, however, this general guidance may help to answer questions you have including what to do if you are currently quarantined or have COVID-19 and are put on an Evacuation Order.

Residents that are located in the above noted Evacuation Alert area are able to pre-register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca. By registering online, it will save residents considerable time and effort when accessing Emergency Social Services should they be evacuated.

There is limited capacity at reception centres so pre-registering will assist staff and residents should we move to an evacuation order. Due to Okanagan hotels having limited resources communities are recommending that residents stay with family and friends where they are able to do so.

B.C.’s wildfire officials are asking everyone to avoid non-essential travel to certain regions of the province due to the heightened threat of wildfires.

This area includes Spallumcheen, Armstrong, Enderby, the Okanagan Indian Band, and areas of the Regional District North Okanagan. The full article can be read on the Emergency Management BC alerts website.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief met with BC Wildfire yesterday (August 13, 2021) in the morning. At the request of BC Wildfire, the local fire department will be patrolling the current Evacuation Alert area throughout the weekend (August 13 and 14, 2021) on a 24 hour basis.

BC Wildfire is taking the potential of fire spread very seriously and though the fire is not at Spallumcheen borders currently, forecasted wind and weather events this weekend may require expanded Evacuation Alert areas and the potential for Evacuation Orders.

Please ensure that you monitor the Township of Spallumcheen website for updates and local media sources to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.

The Provincial Government has published information on statistics for Wildfires in BC along with resources for residents affected by the wildfires.

Many provincial programs are in place to help those displaced by fires or those that suffered losses due to the fires. Information can be found on the Provincial Government website.

The size of the fire is changing constantly please go to BC Wildfire website for the most recent updates. Further updates on the current conditions related to road closures can be found at the following locations: Road Closures or alerts – DriveBC