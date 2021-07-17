Spallumcheen wildfire under control

UPDATE: 8:56 a.m. July 17

The wildfire NE of Greenhow Rd is now classified by BC Wildfire as a status of under control.

According to BC Wildfire, this means that “The fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire.” Armstrong Spallumcheen fire department crews remain on scene and will continue patrols until such time as the fire is fully extinguished.

According to the Kamloops Fire Centre “Since July 1st, there has been 186 fires start in the Kamloops Fire Centre. The hot and dry weather throughout the region along with recent thunderstorms, have led to this heightened fire activity the area is experiencing.

These conditions are currently challenging available firefighting resources within British Columbia.” With the current hot, dry conditions in our area, the Township of Spallumcheen asks residents and visitors to remember that there is a campfire ban on in all areas of the Township.

Open burning is not currently permitted. Up to date information on wildfires in the North Okanagan can be found through BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE: 5:45 a.m. July 14

The wildfire located NE of Greenhow Rd remains contained. Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire crews are on site and will remain so into the evening.

The Township of Spallumcheen would like to thank BC Wildfire Service and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department for their pro-active approach which has helped to keep this fire in check.

The Township of Spallumcheen will issue a further update if conditions change. Updates will be provided on the Township’s website.

Please respect working crews, signage and traffic barriers at all times and use caution when traveling Township Roads.

Up to date information on wildfires in the North Okanagan can be found through BC Wildfire Service.

This will always be the best and most accurate resource for information. The Township of Spallumcheen is committed to communicating with the public as efficiently and accurately as possible.

For more information regarding this release, please contact the Township office at 250-546-3013.

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. July 13

The wildfire located NE of Greenhow Road is currently contained.

The quick response by Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department crews and BC Wildfire contained the fire to approximately one-hectare in size.

An aggressive aerial response by air tankers and bucketing helicopters continued into the evening. This morning crews are on site and will remain so throughout the day working to further contain the fire.

The Tactical Evacuation Alert has been lifted and those residents affected were allowed back into their homes.

The Township of Spallumcheen will issue a further update this afternoon.

Updates will be provided on the Township’s website. Please respect working crews, signage and traffic barriers at all times and use caution when traveling Township Roads.

For more information regarding this release, please contact the Township office at 250-546-3013.

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. July 12

The Township of Spallumcheen has issued a release stating they've been informed of a tactical evacuation alert for properties in the area.

ORIGINAL: 4:40 p.m. July 12

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a Level 1 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) at 16:15 Monday, July 12, 2021 due to a Wildfire located north east of Greenhow Rd. The Township will be assessing the situation and responding as the event unfolds. Any progression of this incident will be related to winds causing concern to local area residents.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department has responded and providing support for Wildfire BC. Updates will be provided on the Township’s Website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca. Please respect working crews, signage and traffic barriers at all times and use caution when traveling Township Roads.

For more information regarding this release, please contact the Township office at 250-546-3013.