Sparks Lake wildfire near Kamloops

Sparks Lake (K21001)

Last updated: Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:15 PM

Location: 15km north of Kamloops Lake

• See approximate location of this wildfire on an interactive map

• View an interactive map of all active Wildfires of Note.

Discovered: Monday, June 28, 2021

Size: 180.0 hectares (estimated)

Status: Active

The Sparks Lake wildfire is currently classified as Out of Control.

Interface: Interface Fire

Evacuation Alert is in effect.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an Evacuation Alert for 9 properties in Electoral Area "J" (Copper Desert Country). Please contact the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for more information regarding the Evacuation Alert for the Sparks Lake wildfire.

More information

For more information please contact the Kamloops Fire Centre Information Team:

KFCInfo@gov.bc.ca or 250-554-5965

Cause: Under Investigation

This fire is suspected human-caused but under investigation.

Resources

• 27 firefighters

• 2 helicopters

• 2 heavy equipment

• 8 airtankers

