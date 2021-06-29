iHeartRadio

Sparks Lake wildfire near Kamloops

BC Wildfire 1

Sparks Lake (K21001)

Last updated: Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:15 PM

Location: 15km north of Kamloops Lake
• See approximate location of this wildfire on an See Map interactive map
• View an interactive map of all active Wildfires of Note.

Discovered: Monday, June 28, 2021

Size: 180.0 hectares (estimated)

Status: Active
The Sparks Lake wildfire is currently classified as Out of Control.

InterfaceInterface Interface Fire

Evacuation Alert is in effect.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an Evacuation Alert for 9 properties in Electoral Area "J" (Copper Desert Country). Please contact the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for more information regarding the Evacuation Alert for the Sparks Lake wildfire.

More information
For more information please contact the Kamloops Fire Centre Information Team:
KFCInfo@gov.bc.ca or 250-554-5965

Cause: Under Investigation
This fire is suspected human-caused but under investigation.

Resources
• 27 firefighters
• 2 helicopters
• 2 heavy equipment
• 8 airtankers
 

