Spay and Neuter Day



The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) has been saving animals in the Okanagan Valley for 27 years and is hoping to increase these numbers in 2024 with a unique, new program.

In recognition of International Spay/Neuter Day on February 27th, 2024, and Spay/Neuter Awareness in February (and beyond), Okanagan Humane Society is excited to launch our "Spay It Forward - Giving at the Till Campaign" with our valued Partner Veterinary Clinics and their clients.

“Spay and Neuter along with medical services is a very big part of the work we do and the biggest expense to the society every month, states Romany Runnalls, President, Board of Directors, Okanagan Humane Society.

“Thousands of community animals suffer every year in so many ways, and truly the answer in many cases is to simply spay and neuter pets to help control the population and to prevent serious medical and behavioral problems related to having unfixed animals. OHS was founded 27 years ago on this notion and we continue to be committed to this work today,” mentions Runnalls.

OHS, along with local veterinarian partners, including: Burtch Animal Hospital, Spall and Harvey Animal Hospital, Alpine Pet Hospital, Crescent Falls Veterinary Hospital, Central Animal Hospital, Armstrong Veterinary Clinic and Shuswap Veterinary Clinic so are working together to raise much needed funds for local animals. The society is encouraging other partners to come on board with this new program.

When you visit one of our partner veterinary clinics, you can make a donation at the till to directly and immediately support OHS’ spay/neuter and medical assistance programs for local animals that will be seen at that hospital. Some clinics will be also matching donations for a period of time.

OHS says the average cost per animal in their care is $300 and the society cared for more than 2500 animals in 2023. This year the society has already seen their Rescue

Program requests double the need and the Pet Assistance Program requests have tripled.

“Our volunteers have been very busy in these first two months of the year; this inflationary economy has been very difficult for many so the need for our low income spay, and neuter services has skyrocketed along with medical emergency support,” says Runnalls.

OHS supports communities from the Shuswap to Osoyoos and had a record-breaking year in 2023 helping more than 2500 animals.

In 2023, the charity saw a 10% increase in calls for help through the Rescue Program, a 12% increase in requests through their Pet Assistance Program and a 9% increase in their Adoption Program.

The need for these programs has increased even more in 2024.

To support the Spay it Forward campaign, simply head down to one of their partner veterinarian clinics that are participating or go online today to donate at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com/donate

OHS is a local charity that has been serving the Okanagan region for more than 27 years. They have spayed or neutered and treated more to 30,000 animals since 1996.

Programs include spay/neuter and medical help for pets of low-income families, rescue of lost, stray, abandoned or feral animals, medical emergency, pet adoptions, reuniting lost pets and people, and compassionate board. The organization takes a foster home-based approach to animal care with up to 200 animals in foster throughout the Okanagan Valley at any given time.

To learn more about how to build a cat shelter or to learn more about OHS, go to www.okanaganhumanesociety.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.