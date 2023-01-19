Special exhibit celebrating Chief Dan George extended at the Okanagan Heritage Museum

Chief Dan George’s “Lament for Confederation” during Canada’s centenary celebrations is an iconic moment in this country’s history. The speech, delivered during the City of Vancouver’s 1967 festivities, is credited with fostering renewed interest in Indigenous rights.

The Chief occupies a special place in Hollywood history too. He is the first Indigenous Canadian to have been nominated for an Academy Award. At the age of 71, Chief Dan George was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Little Big Man, a movie he starred in alongside Dustin Hoffman.

Those are just two of the eye-catching details from the remarkable life and legacy of the actor and activist. The Tsleil-Waututh Chief’s story lives on in a current exhibit at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist explores the story of Dan George (1899-1981). The travelling exhibition is in Kelowna on loan from MONOVA: Museum and Archives of North Vancouver. It has been on display in downtown Kelowna since Truth and Reconciliation Day 2022, and now, its run has been extended through to April 2, 2023.

Chief Dan George (born Geswanouth Slahoot) had a varied and fascinating career. Longshoreman, actor, musician, lecturer, poet, activist, environmentalist and First Nations leader. Dan George is well remembered. He was raised on the Burrard Indian Reserve #3, the son of Hereditary Chief George Sla-holt; he spent much of his life working as a longshoreman and logger. He began his acting career later in life during the 1960s and 70s. Dan George appeared in many television, movie and stage productions where he worked to promote a better understanding of First Nations people.

While it is focused on Dan George, the exhibit also delves into significant events in the First Nations rights movement in BC and Canada. Visitors to the exhibition will learn about other key individuals, such as Frank Calder, in the Indigenous rights movement.

Linda Digby, Executive Director at the Kelowna Museums Society, says the organization is pleased to be extending the exhibit:

We’ve had a great response to Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist, and we’re pleased to be extending the exhibit’s stay at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. The exhibit features a wide variety of inspiring activists and leaders, focusing on Chief Dan George, who is so fondly remembered. If you haven’t had a chance to visit yet, make sure you stop in before April 2!”

Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist is on display at the Okanagan Heritage Museum (470 Queensway Ave.) until April 2, 2023. You can learn more here.

In addition to the exhibit, the Kelowna Museums Society will also be hosting a very special Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist VIP Tour on February 22, 2023, from 5:30-6:30 pm. Attendees will learn more about the Chief’s underground activism and stardom, listen to his iconic centennial speech and enjoy light refreshments and drinks. Tickets will be available for $15 in the coming weeks, and those who are interested are encouraged to visit KelownaMuseums.ca.

Admission to the Okanagan Heritage Museum (470 Queensway Ave.) is by donation. The suggested donation amount is $10 for individuals or $25 for families. You can find the Kelowna Museums Society online here.