Special weather statements issued for much of B.C. : severe thunderstorm watch for Kelowna

UPDATE: June 13, 2023 (12:00pm)

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued special weather statements for a wide swath of the province Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front that was expected to bring wind, rain and thunderstorms Tuesday.

The only actual warning that was in place was for western Vancouver Island, where the forecast called for 80-kilometre-per-hour winds beginning Tuesday afternoon, according to ECCC.

The wind warning noted the potential for power outages caused by downed trees and branches, as well as the potential for loose objects to be tossed by the wind and cause damage or injury.

Elsewhere across B.C., from the rest of Vancouver Island to the Lower Mainland, the Southern Interior and the Peace River region, special weather statements advised that watches and warnings could be issued as the storm nears.

Along the South Coast, wind was the primary concern. Statements for Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast called for northwest wind gusts up to 70 km/h in coastal areas along the Strait of Georgia.

Inland, the weather agency said between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain and wind gusts up to 60 km/h are likely, with higher rainfall totals and stronger gusts possible in some areas.

"An upper level disturbance develops Tuesday night, bringing rain and a risk of thunderstorms to eastern regions of the province from the B.C. Peace River area to the Kootenay," Environment Canada's statements read.

"Gusty winds are likely to continue as well for the central Interior and the North and South Thompson regions."