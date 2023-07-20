Speeding is an ongoing problem in the Kelowna area

On Wednesday July 19, 2023 just before 6:00 a.m., a Kelowna RCMP officer had just started their shift and exited the Police Detachment to travel eastbound on Clement Avenue. As they were approaching the red light at Gordon Drive, the officer observed a red 1985 Yamaha motorcycle, turn left from Gordon Drive and accelerate westbound on Clement Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The officer confirmed via radar the motorcycle was traveling at 103km/hr in the posted 50km/hr zone. The officer conducted a traffic stop, pulling the driver over in the RCMP detachment parking lot on Clement Avenue. The 33-year-old male driver was issued a ticket for Excessive Speed and his motorcycle was impounded.

A short time later on Hwy 97 just near Ellison Lake, a 2004 Mazda 3 driven by a 24-year-old male driver with a class seven license was issued an Excessive Speed ticket after being clocked at 135 km/hr in the posted 90 km/hr zone. This man’s vehicle was also impounded.

Later on in the same location, a third vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man was issued a ticket for both Excessive Speed and No Insurance ($598).

Excessive Speed tickets can range from $368 up to $483 and come with 3 Driver Penalty Points. All three vehicles from this particular morning were impounded for a period of seven days, which also comes with a separate fee from the respective towing company.

“Drivers continue to put themselves and others at risk by driving at these speeds on our streets,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Our traffic and other frontline officers are committed to removing these vehicles and their drivers from our roadways and issuing the appropriate fines. These high speeds and complete disregard for public safety is not acceptable.”

“The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services NCO i/c Sgt. Mark Booth reports that as of January 1, 2023, the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment have issued 35 Excessive Speed tickets. This is a detachment priority and will remain as such until the message is understood.”