Sping street cleaning begins Sunday in Kelowna

Spring has arrived and City sweeping crews are already in action, with the full street sweeping program set to begin on Sunday. Sidewalk and bike lane sweeping has already begun in high traffic areas now that spring temperatures are here to stay.

“Residents may have already noticed our crews sweeping up what’s left of winter along bike lanes and sidewalks,” says Andrew Schwerdtfeger, Roadways Supervisor. “Street sweeping is completed in phases with crews beginning to clean and clear the main roads in the weeks ahead.”

Residents can make the most out of the spring sweep by moving vehicles off the road as well as any other items that could impede street sweepers such as basketball hoops. Sweeping sand from sidewalks and boulevards into the gutters is also helpful for a clean sweep.

Signage will be in place at least twenty-four hours before an area is scheduled to be swept. Signs may be up longer depending on weather and available sweepers.

Sweepers will be operating daily and working to clean up a total of 1,690 lane kilometres of roadways, 390 kilometres of bike lanes & 440 kilometres of sidewalks.

For more information on the City’s roadway maintenance, visit kelowna.ca/roadsweeping.