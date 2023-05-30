Splash into summer with Kelowna’s latest Activity & Program Guide

Bump, set and spike into action with Kelowna’s Summer Activity & Program Guide. This season’s guide features hundreds of exciting ways for residents of all ages and abilities to stay active, get creative or try something new. Explore the guide now at kelowna.ca/recreation.

“Summer is Kelowna’s time to shine, and we have dozens of indoor and outdoor programs to help you enjoy the sunny days, or to help cool off when it’s too hot to be outside,” says Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “We have options for everyone in every neighbourhood, from fitness classes and sports leagues to art lessons and dance courses. We hope you’ll join us for something new this season!”

Summer registration dates and times:

· General programs: June 6 at 7 a.m.

· Adult sports & leagues: June 7 at 7 a.m.

Please note that summer slo-pitch league registration is opening early to maximize the season and will be open from June 1-10.

· Aquatic & first aid programs: June 8 at 7 a.m.

· Programs for persons with DiverseAbilities: June 9 at 10 a.m.

Register online, by phone (250-469-8800) or in person at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way). Residents can now set-up a customer account online! Create an account by selecting the “New Customer” feature at rec.kelowna.ca. Once created, you can add family members to your account through the “My Groups/Family” feature. If you require assistance or would rather set-up your account by phone, please contact us at 250-469-8800 or email recreation@kelowna.ca.

Learn more or flip through the online guide at kelowna.ca/recreation.

