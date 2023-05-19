Splash pads now open for the season
Get out the sunscreen – Penticton’s two splash pads are now open for the season.
Lakawanna Park, located across from Okanagan Beach, at 796 Lakeshore Drive West, offers water spray features, which operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The park also has a swing set and fenced adventure playground.
Rotary Playworld at Skaha Park (corner of Cypress Street and Elm Avenue) has a larger spray park area, also next to an adventure playground and swing set.
Both have picnic tables and public washrooms nearby.
For more information, visit penticton.ca/splash
