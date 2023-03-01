Spokane Chiefs make weeknight stop in Kelowna for matchup with the Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets will return home after a busy weekend in Alberta for a Wednesday night 7:05 pm matchup against the Spokane Chiefs at Propsera Place.

The Rockets played three games in three nights over the weekend; blanking the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-0 on Friday, falling 5-1 to the Central Division leading Red Deer Rebels on Saturday, and then closing out the weekend with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Calgary Hitmen.

The Chiefs have been on a roll lately, picking up points in six of their last seven games (3-1-1-2). Over the weekend they handed Portland a 4-1 loss on Friday and Tri-City a 4-2 loss.

The last time these two met

The Rockets last played Spokane on December 2nd, falling 2-1 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Despite putting up 44 shots, the Rockets were held to just one goal. Jari Kykkanen made 21 saves on 23 shots.

Roster Updates

Max Graham, Logan Peskett and Ethan Mittelsteadt all made their return to the lineup this past weekend

Ismail Abougouche left Friday’s game after a fight late in the first period, the 16-year-old defenceman is listed on this week’s injury report as out two weeks with an upper-body injury

Marcus Pacheco didn’t play after Friday’s game in Edmonton, he’s listed as out day-to-day with an upper-body injury

Captain Gabriel Szturc suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday’s loss to Red Deer, he’s listed out day-to-day

Caden Price played in all three games over the weekend, but it listed out day-to-day with an upper-body injury

Click here to view the Rockets Injury Report.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Centre Dylan Wightman was elevated to the Rockets top line on Sunday in Calgary, as Gabriel Szturc missed the game with an upper-body injury. Wightman, who recorded two goals in Friday’s win over Edmonton, posted his third goal over his last three games against the Hitmen.

Andrew Critstall picked up two assists on the Rockets two goals in Calgary on Sunday, then scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.

Spokane

Nineteen-year-old forward Chase Bertholet leads the Chiefs in scoring this season with 55 points (23G, 32A) through 55 games.

Rookie Berkley Catton is third in team scoring with 41 points (16G, 25A) through 51 games this season, the 2006 born forward was selected first overall by the Chiefs in 2021.

BC Division standings

as of Tuesday afternoon

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS 1 X – Kamloops Blazers 55 38 11 4 2 82 2 X- Prince George Cougars 55 28 23 4 0 60 3 Vancouver Giants 55 21 27 5 2 49 4 Kelowna Rockets 56 22 31 3 0 47 5 Victoria Royals 59 15 37 6 1 37

US Division standings

as of Tuesday afternoon

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS 1 X – Seattle Thunderbirds 56 45 9 1 1 92 2 X – Portland Winterhawks 57 36 16 2 3 77 3 X – Everett Silvertips 56 29 24 2 1 61 4 X – Tri-City Americans 57 27 23 5 2 61 5 Spokane Chiefs 56 13 36 3 4 33

Series at a glance

2022-23 Season Series vs Spokane