Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk Returns

With the latest outdoor public health guidelines, Mission Creek Regional Park is preparing to host a COVID-safe Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk!

Here's how you can once again take part in this free, family-friendly event:

Drop off your carved pumpkin at the EECO on either Friday, October 29, 1 to 4 p.m. or Saturday, October 30, 12 to 3 p.m. (please use an LED light in your jack-o-lantern)

On Saturday, October 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. wear your Halloween costume and tour the paths lit up by jack-o-lanterns. Vote for your favourites (please bring a flashlight to navigate on dark paths).

Prizes will be awarded for the scariest, most original, cutest, strangest, and funniest carved pumpkins. Winners will be notified on Oct. 31. All pumpkins not picked up at the end of the event will be donated to local farmers to feed chickens and farm animals.

For everyone’s safety and to provide smooth traffic flow in the park, starting at 4:30 p.m. there will be one way traffic in the parking lot. All vehicles must enter Mission Creek Regional Park at Leckie Road and leave by the Durnin Rd right turn exit onto Springfield Road. Please keep everyone safe, watch for pedestrians and follow the direction of parking control attendants.

In support of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank, visitors to the Pumpkin Walk are welcome to drop off a non-perishable food donation. https://cofoodbank.com/

Please remember for everyone's health and safety, COVID-19 protocols like physical distancing will be in place.

For information on this and other interpretive program and events in Central Okanagan regional parks please visit rdco.com/parksevents.

There are more than 2,100 hectares of parkland available to discover in RDCO parks including 74 kilometres of formal regional park trails for visitors to use while practicing physical distancing. Find all the locations at rdco.com/pickapark.