Spring closure planned for Highway 1 Kicking Horse Canyon near Golden

With progress made over the winter on the Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 project, the full closure of Highway 1 through the Kicking Horse Canyon will be limited to five days in spring 2023.

From noon on Tuesday, April 11 until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, all through traffic on Highway 1 from Golden to Castle Junction will be routed via highways 93S and 95. This will add as much as 1.5 hours of travel time.

The closure is necessary to prepare for a localized traffic shift that will enable the contractor to continue work on structures near the western end of the project.

Roadside signs will provide advance notification of the closure and direction to the alternate route. Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for wildlife, school children and school buses while travelling the alternate route.

The construction zone will be opened briefly to limited local and commuter traffic with prearranged permits twice daily, escorted by a pilot vehicle during half-hour periods beginning at 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Similar escorts will be provided for school buses to ensure students have uninterrupted access to school. Emergency vehicles in response mode will be provided escorted passage on short notice.

When completed in winter 2023-24, this 4.8-kilometre section of narrow, winding two-lane road will be converted to a modern four-lane standard, making a safer, more reliable route for people travelling through the Kicking Horse Canyon.

After this five-day closure, there will be no additional full-day closures of Highway 1 through the Kicking Horse Canyon until fall 2023. The full highway closure in spring 2022 lasted 32 days.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure appreciates people's patience as this work is carried out.

Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the directions of traffic personnel. Updates about delays will be available online: DriveBC.ca

Learn More:

For more information about this project, visit: www.kickinghorsecanyon.ca