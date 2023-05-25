Spring into action and get rolling: GoByBike Week is back

Time to park the car and roll to work, the coffee shop, or to enjoy the outdoors. Spring GoByBike Week kicks off in Vernon and the North Okanagan on Monday.

GoByBike Week is an annual challenge that encourages people of all ages to park the vehicle and travel by bike, skateboard, longboard, kick scooter, e-scooter, or rollerblades.

Between May 29 and June 4, riders can log their trips at www.gobybikebc.ca/vernon-north-okanagan for a chance to win great prizes, like a Titan Racing Rogue, 29” hardtail mountain bike, generously donated by Satoca Bike, in addition to many more prizes donated by local sponsors.

“We live in a beautiful, vibrant community, and there are so many fun ways to explore our city,” said Anne Huisken, Active Transportation Coordinator. “We encourage everyone to register for GoByBike Week and ride for fun, health, and the environment.”

There are even more prizes available provincially through GoByBikeBC Society. This year, once you log your ride, make sure to click the “Shift Your Mode” toggle to report that you travelled by bike (or other wheels) instead of driving a car. The more times you enter a mode shift ride, the more entries you will have to win a Pedego E-bike or a cycling trip to Croatia. Registrants are reminded that to be eligible for the provincial grand prize, you must also register on the Exodus Travels website at www.exodustravels.com/ca/gobybike-spring.

In addition, there are fun, family-friendly events taking place all week throughout Vernon.

Local event details

Monday, May 30 @ 7 – 9 a.m.: Kick-off celebration station, sponsored by Nature’s Fare

Join us at Nature’s Fare (3400 30th Avenue) for the kick-off celebration to GoByBike Week. Coffee, snacks, prizes and activities.

Thursday, June 1 @ 6:30 p.m.: VIMFF Bike Celebration Film Festival, sponsored by North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS)

The Vancouver International Film Festival (VIMFF) is coming to town for GoByBike. Come watch some new award winning films celebrating biking and the outdoors at the Towne Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and youth. Purchase your tickets here

Friday, June 4 @ 4 – 8 p.m.: Wrap up celebration station, sponsored by the Polson Night Market



Join us at the Polson Night Market to ride in a beach-themed bike parade through the park starting at 6:30 p.m. (short course for kids, longer for the big kids and adults). There will be many more activities, including a story walk for kids hosted by the Okanagan Regional Library. All week: Creation Station, sponsored by Vernon Community Arts Centre

Stop by the Vernon Community Arts Centre during opening hours (2704A Highway 6) to create bike-themed art and enter a prize draw. All week: Bike prize trail

Ride your bike to participating local businesses in Downtown Vernon for a chance to win a gift basket! (more entries, means more chances to win prizes).

GoByBike Week is part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than doubling trips made by bike in our community by 2040. The campaign is organized across British Columbia by GoByBike BC Society, with the support of generous sponsors, including the Province of British Columbia, BC Transit, Exodus Travels, Black Press Media and ICBC, and many local sponsors

The City of Vernon would like to thank all the sponsors who are helping to make GoByBike Week possible. You can check out a list of local sponsors, find more information on prizes and events, and join the challenge by visiting https://gobybikebc.ca/vernon-north-okanagan/.