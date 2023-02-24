Spring Rugby season approaching in Kelowna: Registration open for U6-U12

The Kelowna Crows Rugby Football Club is excited to announce that registration for the Spring 2023 Mini Rugby program is open!

The Crows are proud to offer this NO-CONTACT eight week program for the youth of the Central Okanagan.

“This year we will have Jamborees, training nights in the fall, training t shirts and more!,” said Rachel Petrie, Minis Director of the Kelowna Crows. “Why should I sign up my child to do minis you ask? To get them involved in the greatest sport in the world! We aim to keep kids active, build on their coordination through games and drills, teach them to be a part of a team and a member in our community. They will leave smiling ear to ear, with new friendships and a love for the sport of rugby.”

Over 200 youth are said to take part in the sport every spring!

More details available at www.kelownacrows.com

PROGRAM DETAILS:

Dates: Sundays 9-11 a.m. / April 16, 2023 - June 11, 2023

Cost: $90

Location: Parkinson Rec (1800 Parkinson Way)

Registration Link: https://rugbycanada.sportsmanager.ie/sportlomo/registration/member-registration/club/50