Spring service change for the Kelowna Regional Transit System

BC Transit and its regional partners* are announcing a seasonal service change in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, effective April 30, 2023.

As part of the spring service change there will be schedule adjustments to many routes throughout the transit system, including route 8 University/College and route 97

Okanagan. Due to customer demand, select trips on the route 13 Quail Ridge will be maintained through the spring season. Please check the latest Rider’s Guide for updated trip times.

BC Transit works hard to match service with demand and these changes reflect post-secondary schools no longer being in full session.

For more information on fares, routes and trip planning, please visit bctransit.com/kelowna