Springfield Road open after serious collision

Press release:

Springfield Road between Burtch Road and Dayton Street is now re-open to traffic following a fatal collision. The Kelowna RCMP thank the general public for their patience during the closure as officers completed their investigation.



An updated release regarding the collision to follow later today.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to please avoid the area of Springfield Road between Burtch Road and Dayton Street and use an alternative route following a serious collision early this morning.

On July 25, 2021 just after 3:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision near the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road in Kelowna. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had suffered extensive damage, and one of occupants was deceased. The other occupant was transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services with serious, life threatening injuries. RCMP are working to determine the cause of the collision.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Springfield Road between Burtch Road and Dayton Street is closed until the scene investigation is complete.

More updates will be released as they become available.