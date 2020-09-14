Squamish RCMP investigating damage to the Sea to Sky Gondola

The cable of the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish has been deliberately cut again.

Squamish RCMP was contacted by the security team at the Sea to Sky Gondola around four o'clock this morning, stating the line to the gondola had been cut and cable cars had crashed into the mountain. Officers attended immediately to assess information and contain the area.

RCMP and the Sea to Sky General Investigation Section are working alongside partner agencies including West Vancouver Police Department, the Integrated Police Dog Services, and more will be called as the day goes on.

"We are only a few hours into this investigation and we ask the public to stay out of the area" says Sergeant Sascha Banks. "The Sea to Sky Gondola is an integral part of this community and we very lucky no one was injured. Someone in our area has seen something or has heard something and we are asking them to call us immediately with any information."

It was August last year when the cable was first cut, casuing 5 to 10-million dollars damage.

Please contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to the Crime Stoppers website.