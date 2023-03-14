St. Patrick's day green on full display for West Kelowna Warriors throwback jerseys

Royal LePage Place will be full of green on St. Patrick’s Day as the West Kelowna Warriors will bring back a jersey from the past when they take on the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday, March 17th as part of a weekend of home games at RLP.

The Warriors will dawn a classic third jersey the team wore during the 2013/14 season, inspired by the Minnesota Wild third jersey from that era. A forest green with cream stripping on the arms and bottom of the jersey and cream numbers to go along with a “West Kelowna Warriors” wordmark across the front of the jersey with this year’s replicas being produced by The Jersey Lab.

For this special throwback version on St. Patrick’s Day, the jerseys will feature each player’s last name with “O’” attached as a special Irish twist. The looks is complete with green and cream socks, to match the original look, and will be available via auction at the game on Friday night.

In addition, to go with the throwback theme, the Warriors will welcome Alex Draper back for the night as he will serve as the in-game host. Draper worked with the organization in many roles for nine seasons from 2009-2018 and was a part of the team that went all the way in winning the National Championship in 2016.

The Warriors have also teamed up with Kelly O’Bryan’s to give away a $50 Kelly O’s gift card to the fan who is decked out in the most green in the spirit of St. Paddy’s Day. Green beer will also be offered all night long.

Following the action on Friday, West Kelowna will host the top team in the Coastal Conference as the Nanaimo Clippers descend on RLP for the one and only time this season. The Clippers come into the weekend possessing a 35-12-3-0 record and are the reigning Coastal Conference champions, following last season’s run to the Fred Page Cup Final.

Saturday is also “Hockey For Habitat” Night as Habitat For Humanity will be on hand and the presenting game night sponsor with families from Habitat taking in the game on Saturday. 50/50 proceeds from the game will go towards Habitat for Humanity as they are also celebrating 10 years of Restore in West Kelowna.

Each game will drop the puck at 7:00 PM with tickets available for purchase through the Warriors website as well in-person at the Warriors Office and Box Office ahead of puck drop on game day.