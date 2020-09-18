Staff at Kelowna International Airport monitoring wildfire smoke

Smoke from US wildfires continues to seep into the Okanagan.

So far so good though at Kelowna International Airport when it comes to arrivals and departures.

"The current visibilty with the smoke is about one mile. The airport is fully operational all the way down to half a mile," explains Phillip Elchitz, Senior Manager of Operations at YLW. "Right now, aircraft are coming and going and the airport is fully operational.

With reduced visibilty, it is important to check about possible delays.

Online at ylw.kelown.ca