Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions begin June 16

Effective June 16, 2023, Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions are in place for Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry / Shalal Road / Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems. Restrictions are expected to remain in place until September 15, 2023.

While Stage 2 water restrictions are in place, outdoor watering is restricted to two days a week. Outdoor watering is permitted on Saturdays and Tuesdays for even numbered addresses, and Sundays and Wednesdays for odd numbered addresses.

Given the dry conditions and severe drought designation by Agriculture Canada, residents are advised to reserve water if their gardens and lawns do not need watering on the specified days. By following the outdoor watering restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone.

The RDCO Water Systems Regulations Bylaw No. 1370 also outlines the hours for automated and manual outdoor irrigation. Customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

For more tips on water conservation inside and outside your home, or to subscribe to receive email notifications about your water system, visit the RDCO water system webpage at rdco.com/water.

The Regional District maintains and operates six community water systems serving just over 1,000 properties in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.