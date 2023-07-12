iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
30°C
Instagram

Stage 2 Water Restrictions now in effect


635622123274046922-water-hose

Please be advised that due to drought conditions, low lake level and high demand on the City’s water supply, Stage 2 water restrictions are now in effect. This allows outdoor water use 2 days per week based on your address, for a MAXIMUM duration of 2 hours per day. Should we experience more severe drought conditions further restrictions will apply. Visit our  Water Restrictions information page for current stage and more detailed information, or contact the City at 250.803.4000  or info@salmonarm.ca. Sign up for water restriction change alerts at www.salmonarm.ca/list.aspx and keep an eye on the water restriction signs posted around the City for further changes.  For water conservation tips, visit www.salmonarm.ca/waterconservation.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175