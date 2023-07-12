Stage 2 Water Restrictions now in effect

Please be advised that due to drought conditions, low lake level and high demand on the City’s water supply, Stage 2 water restrictions are now in effect. This allows outdoor water use 2 days per week based on your address, for a MAXIMUM duration of 2 hours per day. Should we experience more severe drought conditions further restrictions will apply. Visit our Water Restrictions information page for current stage and more detailed information, or contact the City at 250.803.4000 or info@salmonarm.ca. Sign up for water restriction change alerts at www.salmonarm.ca/list.aspx and keep an eye on the water restriction signs posted around the City for further changes. For water conservation tips, visit www.salmonarm.ca/waterconservation.