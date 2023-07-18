Stage 3 outdoor water restrictions begin July 18: RDCO

Effective July 18, 2023, Stage 3 outdoor water restrictions are in place for all six water systems within the Regional District of Central Okanagan. This includes Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry / Shalal Road / Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems. Restrictions remain in place until further notice.

While Stage 3 water restrictions are in place, outdoor lawn and garden irrigation is only permitted one day per week. If needed, those with an even number street address may water outdoors on Saturday while customers with an odd number street address may water outside on Sunday.

During Stage 3, the RDCO water systems regulations bylaw prohibits the following outdoor water use:

Filling swimming pools, hot tubs, garden ponds or decorative fountains

Washing a vehicle or boat, driveway, sidewalk or patio

The RDCO Water Systems Regulations Bylaw No. 1513 also outlines the hours for automated and manual outdoor irrigation. Customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

Stage 3 water restrictions are required due to the current Level 3 drought situation across the region. According to the Province, at drought Level 3, conditions are becoming severely dry and potentially serious ecosystem or socio-economic impacts are possible. Residents are asked to reserve water if their gardens and lawns do not need watering on the specified days. By following the outdoor watering restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone.

For more tips on water conservation inside and outside your home, or to subscribe to receive email notifications about your water system, visit the RDCO water system webpage at rdco.com/water.

The Regional District maintains and operates six community water systems serving just over 1,000 properties in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.