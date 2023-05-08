Stage at Kelowna's Waterfront Park receiving facelift: new public pier at Cedar Avenue

Two provincial grants will help create new and unique waterfront experiences for both tourists and residents alike.

The City received a $1 million Destination Development grant from the Provincial Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports just last week to rejuvenate Island Stage in Waterfront Park. Island Stage contributes to a vibrant arts, culture and festival scene that encourages the community to come together and attracts new visitors to discover our city.

“The funding will help make Island Stage a spectacular venue for the performing arts and events in the heart of one of Kelowna’s most loved parks,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “I am really excited as I know the enhancements will elevate the visitor event experience and have a significant impact on our local economy with the influx of more and potentially diverse events.”

“Our government is proud to support the tourism sector, the people who work in it, and its sustained recovery,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “By supporting the City of Kelowna and its Island Stage in Waterfront Park, we are investing in tourism infrastructure to strengthen a year-round visitor economy and increasing community vibrancy for residents and visitors alike. I can’t wait to see more performers and events on the new stage."

The City also received a $390,000 Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure grant from the Province to build a public pier as part of Kelowna’s newest waterfront park on Cedar Avenue. The public pier will serve as a regional destination for paddling enthusiasts, and will offer visitors a remarkable, urban water-based tourism experience. The park is slated to open early this summer.

“I would like to thank the Provincial Government, and especially Minister Popham, for supporting Kelowna’s tourism sector,” said Dyas. “Tourism is a pillar of our local and regional economy, with Kelowna welcoming more than 2 million visitors annually.”