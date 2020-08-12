Stand Up for Service with the BCRFA

A campaign recently launched by The BC restaurant and food service association is giving you the chance to recognize the efforts of those providing a safe dining experience during the pandemic.

Ian Tostenson President and CEO of the Association says this campaign will help the public understand how far the industry is going to keep guests safe.

"Providing safe food and safe service is at the forefront. We are very proud of this industry." Tostenson says.

Learn more about Stand Up for Service at bcrfa.com