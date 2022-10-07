Star Forward Colton Dach Back with the Rockets

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forward Colton Dach has been assigned to the Kelowna Rockets.

He appeared in one preseason game for the Blackhawks on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild, posting five shots on net through 14:10 of icetime.

In his first season with the Rockets last year, Dach led Kelowna in points (79), assists (50) and shared the team lead in goals (29) through 61 games during the regular season. The 19-year-old also led the team in shots on goal with 274 and power play points with 27 (9G, 18A). He was named to the WHL’s B.C. Division First All-Star Team.

It is not known at this time if he will make his 2022-23 season debut tonight against Seattle, he is however expected to be in the lineup next week when the Rockets visit the Victoria Royals on Tuesday.