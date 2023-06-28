Start the long weekend on a high note at Music in the Park

What better way to start off the first long weekend of summer than a fun, Friday evening concert at West Kelowna’s Music in the Park!

Free concerts will run every Friday evening from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. in the beautiful setting of the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway. We will take just one short break next Friday, July 7 for the great line-up of Westside Daze concerts that weekend and then be back on July 14 to continue our Friday night concert series until Aug. 25.

Returning to the Music in the Park stage as this week’s headliner is Leila Neverland. Her instrumental prowess and modern eclectic sound will take fans on a soulful journey. Gary Saturday will open the show with a combo of Indie Rock and Americana, while West Kelowna’s own Hong Nguyen will be starting the show as this week’s emerging artist.

The emerging artist will hit the stage at approximately 6:40 p.m., followed by the opening act at 7:00 p.m. and the headliner at 8:00 p.m.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and settle in to enjoy an evening of live music. Drop by the Fun Zone hosted by West Kelowna Recreation and Culture for games and activities all ages can enjoy.

Main parking is available on Westbank First Nation lands off Carrington Court and at the corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Ingram Road.

To find the full Music in the Park schedule along with information on parking and the food trucks that will be on site, visit westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.

