Start to school 'unclear'

School District 23 Chairperson Moyra Baxter admits the new guidelines for reopening schools this fall are 'unclear'.

In speaking to AM 1150 News, Baxter says things could change significantly between now and September 8th.

"What we do know is that there will be a groups of students in elementary schools, 60 of them, that may do something's together like have their recess together, or lunch period or go out on a trip somewhere."

Baxter says school districts will have greater clarity on how the reopening will look like on August 26th.

"Who knows what might happen before September 8th. The worst scenario is going back to the stage where we don't have any students in school. I think we have to say, how we will cope with that. We've done it before, we can do it again", Baxter added.