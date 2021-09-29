Starting Friday, proof of vax required
Starting Friday, October 1st, Interior Health will allow 50 per cent capacity into Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna for fully vaccinated residents.
Proof of full vaccination is required.
Adults 22 years of age and up are required to show their BC Vaccine Card and provincial government photo ID to access West Kelowna recreation facilities.
Youth spectators 12 to 21 years will be required to show their BC Vaccine Card.
