State of emegency and evacuation alerts lifted for Glen Lake wildifre: EOC

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service, Peachland Fire Rescue and Regional District of Central Okanagan Fire Services, is rescinding the remaining properties on Evacuation Alert. The Local State of Emergency for the Regional District of Central Okanagan has also ended.

BC Wildfire Service has announced that the Glen Lake wildfire is held and work will continue to fight the fire with ground and aerial crews. Crews will continue to focus efforts on the eastern end of the wildfire.

Completing a containment line from Billie Road to Finlay Creek

Mopping up from Eneas Lake to Munro Lake Forest Service Road.

Patrolling and mopping up in the vicinity of Billy’s Bute.

Directly attacking the fire from the Munro Forest Service Road towards Eneas Lakes Park.

Working off the control lines, putting water on the blackened edge of fire up to 100 ft. into the perimeter.

Danger tree assessors and fallers continue to support crews to ensure safe working conditions.

Heavy equipment control lines have been completed and structure protection has been completely demobilized.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre thanks BC Wildfire Service, Peachland Fire and Rescue Service and other first responders for their assistance to keep our communities safe.