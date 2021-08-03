State of Emergency extended

The B.C. government has extended the provincial state of emergency through the end of the day on August 18th to support the ongoing co-ordinated response to the wildfire situation and ensure public safety.

"As we have seen over the past number of weeks, the continued dry, hot weather poses a high risk for potential wildfires," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. "The Province will continue to support British Columbians with all of the tools they may need if they end up facing an evacuation order."

As of this morning, 254 wildfires are burning in B.C., with 64 evacuation orders affecting approximately 4,305 properties. There are 99 evacuation alerts affecting approximately 21,049 properties.

"The people on the front lines of this year's wildfire response are doing everything in their power to protect B.C. communities and keep British Columbians safe," said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. "Let's all show our support for them by ensuring that our activities don't spark any new wildfires."

The Province's decision to extend the provincial state of emergency will support the significant number of people who remain under evacuation orders and alerts, and continues to support the potential of a mass evacuation.

Current weather forecasts may lead to more severe fire behaviour and the potential for more evacuations. While extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act are not needed at this time, the declaration gives the Province the ability to move quickly, if the need arises.