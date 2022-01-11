State of emergency extended

With some highways still damaged by flooding and mudslides, and the potential for further flooding this week, the Province is extending the provincial state of emergency.

It's been extended until January 18th.

"My continued thanks go out to road crews who are working so hard to get our highways back and fully open," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. "This work is essential in getting vital resources to the people of British Columbia, and once completed will allow for easier access to communities around the province. Thank you to all British Columbians for your ongoing patience and compliance during these challenging times."

Highway 5 (Coquihalla) between Hope and Merritt (only commercial vehicles with a minimum licensed gross vehicle weight of 11,794 kilograms and inter-city buses are permitted); and from the junction of Highway 99 and Lillooet River Road to the BC Hydro Seton Lake campsite access in Lillooet (open to all traffic, but vehicles weighing more than 14,500 kilograms are not permitted).

The state of emergency gives the Province the ability to use extraordinary powers to protect people and communities.