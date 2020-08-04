State of Emergency in B.C. extended

NEWS RELEASE

State of emergency extended to continue B.C.'s COVID-19 response

VICTORIA - The B.C. government has formally extended the provincial state of emergency, allowing Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support the Province's COVID-19 pandemic response.

"In recent weeks, British Columbians have been reminded that COVID-19 case counts can easily rise if we're not careful," said Premier John Horgan. "As we continue our slow and safe approach to Phase 3, extending the provincial state of emergency will continue to provide government with the resources we need to respond to any new challenges. This is not the time to let our guard down."

The state of emergency is extended through the end of the day on Aug. 18, 2020, to allow government to continue to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns, such as recent outbreaks in some areas of the province.

"We still need to be able to access the necessary tools to support communities as they combat COVID-19 and its impacts," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. "We will continue to extend this provincial state of emergency as long as necessary so we can ensure we are able to respond quickly and effectively to this pandemic."