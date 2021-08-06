Statement from Kelowna Mayor on Central Okanagan Restrictions

“As you may have heard, our Provincial Health Officer has just announced additional health orders for the Central Okanagan due to the COVID-19 outbreak in our area. Health officials say additional ‘circuit breaker’ measures are needed as the number of COVID cases have almost tripled since the outbreak was announced on July 28.

“I will say, this is not where I expected we would be in early August.

“I know everyone is tired of COVID-19. I get it. I am tired of COVID-19.

“But this virus continues to affect our community and right now, it is spreading amongst those who are not vaccinated. Please follow the advice of our public health officers and please get vaccinated. We all need to do our part to support the ongoing public health response and get vaccinated. Protect yourself and your community.

“Thank you to everyone in our community who has already stepped up to be vaccinated. Locally, about 76 per cent of us have now received a first dose and 63 per cent of us are fully vaccinated.

“And thank you to local businesses who are doing their part with COVID-19 safety plans. I absolutely understand how challenging this continues to be for you, and I ask that residents and visitors continue to safely support your local businesses.

“Summer is a social time of year, especially in Kelowna, and we are a popular tourism destination. But, again, public health officials are discouraging travel to or from our region for those who have not been fully vaccinated.

The sooner we all do our part, the sooner we will return to normal. Please roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated.”