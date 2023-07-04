Statement from Mayor Bloomfield on B.C. new emergency heat protection intiatives

“The memories of the heat dome and the incredible impact it had on people, particularly those who were most vulnerable to the high temperatures, are vivid ones. The decision by the provincial government to provide funding to provide portable air conditioners for vulnerable and low-income customers, as well as a new rebate offer for all residents, is very much a welcomed one.

"We’re hopeful the province will ensure that all British Columbians will be able to apply for these program and that it not be restricted to customers of BC Hydro. Penticton is one of five municipally-owned electrical utilities and we’ve written to Premier Eby seeking clarity that all B.C. residents will be eligible for these important initiatives.”