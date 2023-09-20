Statement from Mayor Bloomfield on SOGI Rallies

"The City of Penticton is proud to be a welcoming and inclusive community."

"As an employer, we strive to make our workplaces a safe place for everyone and reject all forms of discrimination.

"As a council, we have been steadfast in denouncing all forms of hate whether based on race, religion or gender.

"Part of living in a democracy is the ability to peacefully protest and that also allows others the ability to offer a different perspective. Today's rally and counter-rally touch on sensitive issues.

"As mayor, I want to send a clear message: Penticton will always stand for equality and inclusion, for allowing people to be true to themselves.

"There is simply no room for ideas, no matter how they are cloaked, that would seek to divide our community."