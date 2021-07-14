Statement from Okanagan MLAs on crane collapse

MLAs Ben Stewart, Renee Merrifield, and Norm Letnick have released the following statement in response to the Kelowna crane incident:

"We were heartbroken to hear about the collapse of a construction crane in our community of Kelowna yesterday."

"Today, the RCMP confirmed the deaths of four people as a result of the collapse, with a fifth person presumed dead. This is a devastating loss and we want to express our sincere condolences to the families, friends, coworkers, and loved ones of the victims. We know the thoughts of all Kelowna residents are with them during this difficult time."

"We also want to express our gratitude to all the first responders and emergency personnel who worked tirelessly to care for those injured and evacuate those nearby, as well as the investigators who are now on the scene."

"We join the people of Kelowna in awaiting the results of the investigation, as we learn more about the circumstances that led to this terrible tragedy."