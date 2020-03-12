Statement from Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association on COVID-19

As International and Domestic news updates on the Coronavirus, COVID-19 continue to be at the top of the news daily, I wanted to assure our Stakeholders that the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) is working closely with the Provincial and Federal agencies, Destination Canada, and Destination BC and other industry stakeholders and partners to access the current and potential impact of the virus on our tourism industry. We are all working together on a coordinated approach and consistent messaging to help minimize the effect on business going forward.

TOTA will continue to monitor the situation, and our Crisis Communications Coordinator, Rob Grifone, is taking part in regular provincial briefings to ensure we have the most accurate and up-to-date information.

While there are currently no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Thompson Okanagan region and just over 100 persons infected in total in Canada to date, indications are that these numbers will increase in the coming days.

The health and well being of our community, visitors and industry is always our number one priority and we are on hand to answer any questions or address concerns you may have. A reminder that these circumstances can bring negative media attention and unreliable information through social media channels. We encourage you to stay informed and use clear, accurate, and up-to-date information from official resources only. We have provided several information links below for your reference and will continue to provide updates via our News Centre and to send out emails with additional information as it becomes available.

Individually, as we are hearing regularly, it is important to take steps to protect yourself including washing your hands frequently with soap and water, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, refrain from touching your face, avoiding others who are unwell, staying home when you are sick, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds.

Sincerely,

Glenn Mandziuk, President & CEO

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association