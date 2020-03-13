Statement from Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

On behalf of the City of Vernon and Council, I would like to take a moment to reassure our citizens that we have been, and continue to work diligently to address the potential Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation locally. The City is in regular contact with the Interior Health Authority (IHA) and Emergency Management BC.

The City of Vernon has a Pandemic Plan and is continuing its planning efforts as information about COVID-19 evolves. We are following the direction of Provincial and Federal health authorities, tracking the issue and adjusting response plans as necessary.

According to health authorities, the best action to take is practicing sound personal hygiene, washing our hands, keeping our immediate environments clean, and staying home if we are sick. We all have a role to play in keeping our community healthy. The Public Health Agency of Canada provides prevention information on its website linked here.

The safety and well-being of our residents, businesses, staff members and visitors is our top priority. We understand some community events have been cancelled. As of March 12, 2020, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, directed all event organizers that they are required to cancel any gathering of more than 250 people. For more information on this announcement, visit the BC Government website.

This is unfortunate news; however, we must recognize that difficult decisions must be made during this time.

As we move forward, we must ensure we are seeking accurate, reliable information about the COVID-19 situation and how we should respond. We must use trusted sources such as IHA, the B.C. Ministry of Health, and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The City of Vernon will be posting links on our website to access up-to-date information on the situation, and how together we can reduce the potential impact and spread of infection.

On behalf of the City, thank you for your interest in protecting your health, your family and your neighbours. I encourage you to continue seeking reliable sources of COVID-19 information (such as the Public Health Agency of Canada) and making decisions to help protect the health of our citizens, our community and our region. We are in this together.