Statement Regarding Recent Student Protests

Statement from Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO, Central Okanagan Public Schools

Safety is the District's top priority. The District supports student voice that brings awareness to creating a culture of consent. We have sexual health teachers that spend significant time teaching this to our students. When a school is made aware of an allegation, in every case, we follow our District protocol that was jointly developed with the Elizabeth Fry Society and the RCMP. It is important to know that the vast majority of allegations we receive are events that have taken place in the community or private residences.

In every case we take action, develop safety plans, and follow any conditions imposed by the legal system. Staff focus on ensuring a safe school environment for all students, provide services including counselling and connections to outside agencies. Recently, small groups of students have expressed concerns through planned protests. School and District staff have spent dozens of hours listening to the concerned students, supporting safe events where their voices can be heard, and reviewing the many actions, services and supports that exist in the School District and community to support young people in making good decisions and to support healing when events occur that cause harm.

The District is very concerned for the safety of the many students impacted by the numerous social media posts that present threats, racist comments, hateful comments, and false information regarding important concerns being raised by students with the good intention of supporting a culture of consent. The District is working with parents and Safer Schools B.C. to try to stop the negative impacts of this activity. The District has contacted the RCMP and the social media platforms to ask that they help stop these hate filled posts.

School staff will continue to work with the concerned students and student leaders in the schools to explore how we can continue to provide safe and caring school environments. We will not comment on specific actions or specific claims for the privacy and protection of all minors involved.