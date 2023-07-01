Knox Mountain Wildfire Update: now held according to BC Wildfire Service

The latest update from the BC Wildfire Service says they estimate the Knox Mountain blaze has reached a size of 6.5 Hectares.

The service has also downgraded the blaze from out of control to held.

Being held is descibed as the wildfire being not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

Original (July 1, 2023) 3:30pm

As several agencies are responding to the wildfire on Know Mountain on July 1, 2023, the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment is asking residents and visitors to stay away from the area.

“In order to keep everyone safe as fire suppressant teams are deployed and tactical evacuation efforts are underway, we are asking everyone to stay away from Knox Mountain area and the Magic Estate area”, stated Corporal Judith Bertrand, the Media Liaison Officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The fire was spotted shortly before 2pm according to The BC Wildfire Service.

An evacuation order was already given to residents in the communtity of Magic Estates as winds and dry temperatures accelerated the blaze.

Larry King telling AM 1150 he estimates there was only 10 minutes in time before being warned of an evacuation to then being told he had to pick up and leave the area.

The Kelowna Fire Department is responding to the estimated 4 hectare blaze with assistance from the BC Wildfire Service who are providing ground crews and fire suppresent air support.

This is a developing story and AM 1150 will provide updates as they become available.