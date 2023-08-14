Stay cool during heat warning: City of West Kelowna

Living in the Central Okanagan, we are accustomed to hot sunny weather, but with sustained temperatures from 35 to 40 C with little reprieve of cooler evening air temperatures, it is important to keep cool and stay aware.

The West Kelowna community can take action to ensure they have what they need in advance of unforeseen events, such as a power outage, air conditioning failure, or lack of cool spaces. Reduce your risk of heat effects:

Identify cool locations inside and outside of your home.

Find ways to cool down and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water even when you are not thirsty.

Connect with family members and friends who may be more susceptible to heat illness including seniors, children, people with underlying health conditions.

Pets are part of the family too. Make sure they have plenty of water and are with you in cool locations.

To get started, visit Prepared BC’s guide for tips and advice at Prepared BC: Household Preparedness Guide.

In the event the heat warning is upgraded to a heat emergency, the City is prepared to assist our community by identifying locations within the region to stay cool and collecting a centralized list of tips and resources to help keep our community safe in persistent extreme heat.

to receive timely updates directly to your inbox, sign up for updates at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

For information and tips about managing the heat, visit PreparedBC or westkelownacity.ca/extreme-heat.