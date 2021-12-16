Stay holly, jolly and safe this season

The City of Kelowna's safety agencies have 12 safety tips for residents to help keep the holidays merry and safe for all.

“The holidays are a time for celebrations, coming together with family and friends and reflecting on the year,” said Kyle Jacobson, Fire and Life Safety Educator/Inspector with the Kelowna Fire Department. “However, it’s also a time that we historically have seen an increase in Kelowna fire dispatch calls related to vehicle accidents, kitchen or electrical house fires and snow-related injuries.”

Residents can reduce the risk of injury, fire, and take an active role in crime prevention by following a few tips provided by the Kelowna Fire Department, Bylaw Services, Crime Prevention and the Kelowna RCMP.

Twelve holiday safety tips:

1. Be merry and bright, but not on fire: keep candles out of reach of kids and pets and away from trees.

2. Keep your eyes on the prize: supervise the turkey and never leave the kitchen unattended. Cooking-related incidents are a leading cause of fires during the holidays.

3. Sparkle, don’t spark: instead of candles, use LED candles and bulbs for décor. Note that some lights are indoor or outdoor only and should be used accordingly.

4. Stay up-to-date: Test your smoke alarms and change the batteries if needed.

5. Keep it cozy, but careful: keep flammable items away from space heaters and always turn heaters off before leaving the room or going to bed.

6. Snow’s out, shovels out: clear snow from sidewalks, walkways, and driveways on your property within 24 hours of fresh snowfall ensuring a safe walking path for neighbours and those busy making holiday deliveries.

7. Don’t let your car throw snowballs: brush snow off the roof, windows, windshield and lights before hitting the road.

8. Stick to routine: remember to get in the habit of the 9PM Routine – lock doors and windows, make sure valuables are out of sight and turn on exterior house lights every evening at nine.

9. Keep your eyes peeled: watch out for suspicious activity in your neighbourhood and report crime every time to the RCMP.

10. Gift yourself an emergency kit: stock your vehicle with items including a blanket, road flares, flashlight, small fire extinguisher, first aid kit, non-perishable food and bottled water to prepare for the unexpected.

11. Get home safely: never drink and drive. Plan for a safe ride by giving your keys to your host, taking transit or calling a cab.

12. Grinch-proof your car to prevent theft: lock doors and don’t leave valuables inside.

“When gifts and valuables are left in plain view or vehicle doors are unlocked, these can result in crimes of opportunity,” said Colleen Cornock, Crime Prevention Supervisor with the City of Kelowna. “By taking a few easy preventative steps, residents can help deter criminal behavior and reduce the risk of becoming an easy target.”

On the roads, the Kelowna RCMP launched their CounterAttack campaign on Dec.1, which will run throughout December.

“Our officers are conducting roadside checks for drivers impaired by both alcohol and drugs,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy with the Kelowna RCMP. “There is no excuse for impaired driving; everyone should plan ahead for a safe ride home. If you witness a suspected impaired driver, pull over when safe to do so and call 9-1-1.”

Bylaw Services Manager Kevin Mead also reminds residents and business owners that when it snows, it is their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalks adjacent to their property.

“Beyond the reason that it’s a City bylaw, it’s also great opportunity to get outside for some exercise while doing your part to keep the community safe,” said Mead. “And don’t forget to nominate your helpful neighbour as a Snow Angel!”