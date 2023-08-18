iHeartRadio

stay of Okanagan Lake: RCMP


rcmp

The Kelowna RCMP is directing citizens to stay off Okanagan Lake and out of the way of aircraft fighting the fires.

There have been several boats on the lake attempting to get to areas within the evacuation zones.  These individuals are putting themselves and emergency personnel at risk.

Please stay off the lake and out of the evacuation areas.

