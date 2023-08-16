Stay safe during extreme heat

With warm temperatures forecast in the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys over the next several days, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is reminding residents and visitors to stay safe by drinking plenty of water, staying cool, and following recommendations from Health Canada. These include taking breaks from the heat by spending a few hours in a cool place such as a swimming pool or public library, taking cool showers or baths until you feel refreshed, or using a fan to stay cool.

Keep people and pets safe

Check on family, friends, and neighbours, especially vulnerable seniors and anyone who may not be able to escape the heat.

Never leave a family member (or pet) inside a vehicle for any amount of time. This can be deadly during a heat wave.Classic Carsrdo

Avoid walking dogs on hot pavement. If the pavement is too hot for your bare hand or foot after five seconds, it is likely too hot for your pet. You can learn more about pet well-being in extreme heat by visiting the B.C. SPCA website at spca.bc.ca.

Develop a plan to escape when it gets too hot to stay home and familiarize yourself with community locations where you can cool down.

For information about how to be prepared during extreme heat, please visit: Be prepared for extreme heat - Province of British Columbia (gov.bc.ca)

For further information on Heat Warnings and Extreme Heat Emergencies, follow local media, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Emergency Info B.C., and Interior Health.