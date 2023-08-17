Stay tuned for swimming lessons registration

While registration opens today for fall recreation programs, stay tuned for details in the coming weeks about how and when to sign up for swimming lessons.

The Community Centre’s annual pool closure has been extended until Oct. 2 to allow for needed repairs and further assessments. Aquatic programming will be available for registration closer to the reopening date.

As soon as swimming lesson details are available, the City will notify residents through a service announcement as well as updates on our website and social media accounts.

Although the pool is closed, other areas of the Community Centre, including the fitness room, are not impacted and remain open for regular use. For hours of operation and more information, visit penticton.ca/community-centre.