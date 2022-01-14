Thieves are stealing mail in the North Okanagan.

Since January 1st, RCMP have received over 10 reports of thefts or attempted thefts from mailboxes.



Community mailboxes, particularly in our more rural areas, often contain a large number of personal mailboxes making them an attractive target for thieves, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. When one of these boxes are damaged or compromised, it can affect a lot of people and in addition to the inconvenience, stolen mail often contains personal information which thieves use to commit other offences, such as identity theft and fraud.



The RCMP are asking residents to take steps to minimize this from happening.



Make it a habit to check and collect your mail daily, adds Terleski. If you are going to be away for an extended period of time have a family member or friend collect it for you or have Canada Post place a hold on your mail delivery.