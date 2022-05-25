Stear Clear of Lawrence and Leon Downtown on Sunday Morning

On Sunday, May 29, the British Columbia Dragoons will hold a Change of Command Ceremony at the cenotaph in City Park. As part of this Ceremony, the Dragoons will march to City Park from their Regiment headquarters at 720 Lawrence Avenue. Following the ceremony, the Dragoons will march back to Regiment headquarters along Leon Avenue.

To accommodate the march, rolling road closures will be in effect along Lawrence and Leon on May 29 between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Neither road will be fully closed, but RCMP escorts will temporarily hold traffic at intersections along the march route to allow participants to pass.

The Dragoons will depart headquarters at 10:30 a.m., marching toward City Park and crossing Richter, Ellis, Pandosy, Water and Abbott Streets. At 11:45 a.m., they will depart City Park and march east along Leon Avenue, again crossing Abbott, Water, Pandosy, Ellis and Richter Streets. The march will conclude at 720 Lawrence Avenue at noon.

For the most up to date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.