Steer our city’s transportation future

With 50,000 more people anticipated to call Kelowna home by 2040, how we prioritize and allocate budget for transportation today will not necessarily meet the needs of our growing population.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to take the planner’s seat in Kelowna’s Transportation Master Plan by providing feedback on projects, policies and programs that will help shape how we move around the city now and into the future.

Participate in an interactive, online transportation budgeting exercise from November 18 to December 6 on the City's website and be entered to win a $750 gift card to a Kelowna bicycle shop of your choice.

You can also participate in person on:

Monday, November 25

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

UBC Okanagan (EME building)

Saturday, November 30

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Parkinson Rec Centre (Winter Farmers and Crafters Market)

There will be an interactive display available during business hours at City Hall from Nov. 26 to Dec. 6.

Get a glimpse behind the scenes of what it looks like in the planner’s seat and follow the City of Kelowna’s Instagram channel.